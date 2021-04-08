National Treasury resolving e-Tender portal crash

Thursday, April 8, 2021

National Treasury says its technicians are working around the clock to solve a technical problem that saw its e-Tender portal experience technical difficulties.

In a statement, the department on Wednesday said the ICT server infrastructure that hosts the e-Tender portal suffered a crash caused by a technical failure.

“This resulted in data corruption, leading to the unavailability of the site. Technicians have been hard at work to solve the problem. Updates will be provided on progress and it is expected to be resolved as a matter of priority,” National Treasury said.

The e-Tender portal downtime does not impact on procurement processes and these should still continue to be adhered to.

The e-Tender portal’s role is to assist in making it easier for suppliers to be informed of government tender opportunities from one central location, while the actual tender processes remain within each individual Organ of State.

The department said while the e-Tender portal is down, tender information can be accessed from the websites of respective organs of State.

“Suppliers should also check newspapers for tender opportunities,” the department said.

National Treasury said it has communicated with all stakeholders on compliance actions that need to be taken by organs of State, including recording proof of where the bids were advertised.

The department said it would notify all affected stakeholders, including suppliers, as soon as the e-Tender portal is functioning again. – SAnews.gov.za

