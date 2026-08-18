National Treasury defers fiscal strategy engagement

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

The National Treasury has deferred the fiscal strategy public engagement on the 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to October to coincide with the launch of the Fiscal Outreach campaign.

The engagement was initially scheduled to take place in July/August 2026, as announced in the 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Guidelines.

“To better align the engagement with the fiscal outreach programme, which will be launched after the tabling of the 2026 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), a decision has been taken to defer the workshop to coincide with the launch of the Fiscal Outreach campaign in October,” the National Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

The National Treasury said holding the session after the MTBPS will allow participants to engage with the medium-term fiscal strategy for the 2027 MTEF, together with the proposed 2026 Adjusted Fiscal Framework.

The department said the timing aligns the engagement with the launch of the Fiscal Outreach Programme, while the Budget calendar remains unchanged despite the deferral.

The deferral will not alter any other Cabinet-approved milestones for the 2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), including:

Recommendations from the Technical Committee on the Budget (TCB) to the Ministers' Committee on the Budget (MINCOMBUD).

Budget Council and Budget Forum meetings.

Official tabling of the MTBPS on 21 October 2026.

Specific workshop logistics and registration details will be published on the National Treasury website once finalised. - SAnews.gov.za