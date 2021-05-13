National State of Disaster extended until June

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 June 2021.

“The extension considers the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” a statement released after this week's Cabinet meeting said on Thursday.

The extension has been approved in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002).

Fight against corruption

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed measures taken by the United Kingdom (UK) in assisting South Africa fight against corruption by acting against individuals who are accused of having committed fraud and corruption in the country.

“In this regard, Cabinet welcomed the arrest of Mr Michael Lomas in the UK in connection with the case in South Africa on the Kusile fraud and corruption matter and welcomed the imposition of very strict bail conditions by the courts in the UK,” the Cabinet statement said.

In addition, Cabinet welcomed the imposition of sanctions by the UK on brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa for their roles in “a persistent pattern of corruption in South Africa which caused significant damage” to the South African economy and its people. – SAnews.gov.za