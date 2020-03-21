National School of Government suspends training sessions

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has suspended and postponed all face-to-face training by the National School of Government (NSG) with immediate effect.

The suspension and postponement is in line with the announcement of a national state of disaster on the 15th of March 2020 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows the global declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The suspension and postponement of training is also in line with the implementation of the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) guidelines for the containment and management of the Coronavirus impact in the Public Service and in compliance with the regulations gazetted this week in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

“The NSG will undertake increased online learning during the said period. A list of all available online courses will be communicated on the NSG website and Facebook pages.

“In addition, all participants that had received confirmation for booked courses will be contacted,” said the department in a statement on Friday.

The NSG, which falls under the portfolio of Minister Mchunu, trains about 4 000 public servants annually at its premises in Sunnyside, Pretoria and 40 000 in external venues in other cities countrywide.

The school has a course offering suite of 141 courses and programmes, of which 109 are accredited with the relevant quality assuring bodies.

These courses and programmes span the various salary bands of the Public Service - offering training and development through induction, management development programmes, leadership development, as well as good governance and service delivery. – SAnews.gov.za