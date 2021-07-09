National Coronavirus Command Council to meet on Sunday

Friday, July 9, 2021

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday to assess developments in the COVID-pandemic in the country and the national response to this challenge.

The Council’s deliberations come towards the end of a two-week period during which the country has implemented Alert Level 4 of the coronavirus national state of disaster.

The Council meeting will be followed by meetings of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet. – SAnews.gov.za

