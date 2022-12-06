National Assembly approves candidates recommended for SABC Board

The National Assembly (NA) has approved the recommended candidates for consideration to serve on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

At its plenary sitting on Tuesday, the NA approved the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies’ report on the filling of 12 non-executive board vacancies, following the expiry of the term of the previous SABC Board on 15 October 2022.

The recommendation was made in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act of 1999 Act, which states that, non-executive members must be appointed by the President on the advice of the National Assembly.

In a statement, Parliament said the process of filling of the vacancies follows a letter dated 13 June 2022, received from the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, informing the National Assembly of the impending expiry the current SABC Board of Directors’ term of office on 15 October 2022.

“The committee undertook an extensive public consultation process, which included the publishing of an advertisement in the media, calling for nominations for appointment to constitute the SABC Board. The advertisement was published in all 11 South African official languages in national, regional and community newspapers.

“A total of 120 nominations were received, including names that appeared more than once, due to some individuals being nominated by different people and/or organisations. In its report to the NA, the committee recommended 12 candidates based on their performance during the interview process,” Parliament said.

The recommended candidates include Dr Renee Horne; Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane; Khathutshelo Ramukumba; Professor Franz Krüger; Nomvuyiso Batyi; Phathiswa Magopeni; Aifheli Makhwanya; Magdalene Moonsamy; Rearabetsoe Motaung; David Maimela; Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu.

The report further states that the committee made a decision to select three additional names, which will serve as a reserve pool to cater for any eventuality, given the period it has taken to complete the process.

The confirmed names on the pool include Zolani Matthews; Palesa Kadi and Quentin Green.

The candidates' names will be sent to the President for his consideration and appointment.

Children’s Amendment Bill report approved

The sitting also approved the report on the Children’s Amendment Bill, which will be sent to the President for ascent.

The Bill provides for children’s right to privacy and protection of information, the rights of unmarried fathers, medical testing of children in need of care and protection or adoption, the rules relating to care and protection proceedings, and the designation and functions for a Registrar of the National Child Protection Register, among others. – SAnews.gov.za