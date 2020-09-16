National Archives reopens to the public

The National Archives will re-open its doors to the public today at 10 am.

Wednesday’s reopening will take into account the public health guidance and conservation needs, and not put staff, volunteers, users or other site visitors at risk.

“The public should, however, note that there will be limited services that will be offered at this stage as to ensure that the protocols of the National State of Disaster COVID-19 regulations are enforced, that includes limiting the number of people to not more than 50,” said the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture ahead of the opening.

The re-opening will be a phased process to allow for effective management of risk, and plans should anticipate the possibility of having to adapt or withdraw access again, should the Department of Health and government guidance require it.

The resumption of services will be in line with social distancing guidance.

“We anticipate that this will mean reduced opening hours and increased restrictions on access. We also recognise that services may experience a continuing reduction in staff resources or need to support the priorities, which could have an impact on the ability to carry out the full range of core functions,” the department said.

The National Archives will keep services to the new arrangements under review, to adapt procedures in light of experience and to plan to increase activity when it is safe and possible to do so.

“It may be some time before a full service can re-open and the effective management of storage spaces will continue to be important.

“The department may give further guidance about expectations for the medium term when services have some experience of delivering under these new conditions and collectively establish good practice assumptions.”

Members of the community must wear masks and follow the necessary protocols required on site. –SAnews.gov.za