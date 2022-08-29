National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council members appointed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a nine-member National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), which will advise the President on effectively implementing the anti-corruption strategy in all spheres of society, and provide advocacy and action in the fight against fraud and corruption.

The council is also expected to give input on government’s response to the recommendations in the State Capture report, which President Ramaphosa is expected to present to Parliament by 22 October.

“The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is the embodiment of our united resolve as a nation to rid all components of our society of all forms of crime and corruption and develop a whole-of-society response to and prevention of this scourge.

“We have, over a number of years, witnessed the varied impacts of corruption on our public and private sectors. This damage exposed systemic failures, as well as shortcomings in personal ethics and commitment to the country.

“The Council will enjoy the support of the vast majority of South Africans, who are honest and law-abiding and want our country to succeed. The Council will be a source of concern only to those whose days for undermining our development and prosperity are numbered,” President Ramaphosa said.

The NACAC members are:

Kavisha Pillay

David Harris Lewis

Nkosana Dolopi

Barbara Schreiner

Advocate Nokuzula Gloria Khumalo

Professor Firoz Cachalia (who will serve as chairperson)

Sekoetlane Phamodi

Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki

Inkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli ( who will serve as deputy chairperson)

In a statement, the Presidency described the NACAC as a “multi-sectoral partnership” which will augment government’s fight against corruption, fraud and other criminality.

“The Council has been established to deepen the country’s efforts to rid society and the administration of corruption, improve investor confidence and secure higher levels of public trust.

“The new body will advise government on the critical preventative measures, institutional capabilities and resources that are required to proactively curb a recurrence of state capture and to prevent fraud and corruption in South Africa,” the statement read.

The Presidency further clarified the “advisory role” that the council will have.

“In executing its advisory role, the Council will interface with a number of coordinating Ministers, who play significant executive oversight roles on key legislative and policy mandate areas related to combating corruption.

“The Council will also engage with sectoral stakeholders, such as organised business and labour, academia, community- and faith-based organisations to further develop the country’s anti-corruption agenda and evaluate progress in the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy,” – SAnews.gov.za