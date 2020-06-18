N West records 1 402 COVID-19 cases

The North West province has recorded 1 402 COVID-19 cases, with 175 recoveries and five deaths.

Lekwa Teemane, Moretele and Mamusa local municipalities have reported a 100% recovery rate.

A total of 2 038 contacts were identified, of which 1 897 have been successfully traced.

Only 67 contacts tested positive. A total of 895 contacts have completed the 14-day monitoring period.

North West province COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute 1.7% to South Africa’s Coronavirus pandemic.

The districts which have recorded the highest number of cases are Bojanala District, with 891 confirmed cases and 82 recoveries and second is Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District, with 422 confirmed cases and 72 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the districts with the least recorded COVID-19 confirmed cases are Ngaka Modiri Molema District with 70 confirmed cases and 16 recoveries, and the lowest is Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, with only six confirmed cases and five deaths.

There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five confirmed deaths, which are unallocated.

“Allocation and verification of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West province is an ongoing process.

“The Department of Health will continuously allocate cases after verification to a specific and appropriate location within a particular municipality,” said Tebogo Lekgethwane, the spokesperson of the North West Department of Health. - SAnews.gov.za