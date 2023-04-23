N West police offer reward for information on police murder

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West are offering a reward of up to R100 000 for any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the murder of a retired police officer.

Fifty-three year old retired Warrant Officer Johannes Butiki Shaba was attacked and fatally shot by four attackers in May last year in Unit 5, Mogwase, whilst accompanying his 57-year-old friend.

“The friend was visiting a tenant, whilst Shaba remained in the vehicle; a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 bakkie. Upon returning to his vehicle, the victim’s friend was confronted by a suspect, who demanded his vehicle key.

“The suspect then started to assault him and Shaba came to his aid, but was shot twice by the suspects, who fled the scene in the hijacked bakkie. During the incident, a 9mm Norinco pistol and cellular phone were stolen,” the office of the Provincial Commissioner in North West said on Sunday.

Shaba was rushed to a local health centre, where he passed on the same night. The vehicle was later found abandoned at Thekwane, close to Rustenburg.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has urged the community to come forward with information that will ensure that these ruthless criminals are brought to book to face the full might of the law.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Lesego Mosimane of Mogwase Detectives on cell: 082 416 3083.

Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPSApp from your smart phone or call the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop on ‪08600 10111. – SAnews.gov.za