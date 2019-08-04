N West MEC reaches out for Madiba

The North West MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi, has lent a hand in the 67 Minutes campaign to honour President Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

As the country celebrated Mandela Month throughout July, Mosenogi spent time on Friday at Khayalethu Old Age Home and We Can Home for the Disabled in Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp respectively. The MEC participated in a clean-up campaign and handed over clothes, food parcels, blankets and toiletries to the centres. She also handed over money donated by department employees.

Both centres are non-profit organisations rendering social welfare services to neglected elderly and middle aged people, disabled children and destitute people.

The MEC’s visit to the centres was conducted under the theme “Be the legacy” to encourage individuals, businesses and civil society organisations to do good in their local communities.

Mosenogi described Nelson Mandela Day, which is commemorated on 18 July, as an extremely important day for all South Africans, as it reminds citizens and the global community of the good deeds Madiba did to build a better South Africa.

“During his life time, Tata Nelson Mandela inspired all with his numerous acts of generosity. His legacy should not die, and it is upon us to work together to ensure that it multiplies for generations to come and continues to be the pillar of our society,” Mosenogi said.

Project Manager of Khayalethu Old Aged Home, Lilly Bontsi, expressed her gratitude to the department and its stakeholders for assisting the centre. – SAnews.gov.za