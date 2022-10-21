N West marks National Down Syndrome Awareness Month

The North West Department of Health is commemorating National Down Syndrome Month, where the duration of October is used to raise awareness of Down syndrome.

According to the provincial department, former President Nelson Mandela declared 20 October as South Africa’s National Down Syndrome Day, a day meant to create awareness about Down syndrome.

Citing the 2016 South Africa Medical Journal (SAMJ), the provincial department said Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder in newborns, with a birth prevalence of about two in 1 000 live births.

“The disease is a chromosomal disorder arising at conception. It is characterised by an extra number of 21 chromosomes, known as Trisomy 21, which cause delays in physical and intellectual development.”

According to Down Sndrome South Africa (DSSA), this year’s theme is ‘Inclusion Means I Belong’.

“Throughout October, people with Down Syndrome celebrate this theme by telling the public exactly what inclusion means to them. It is their right to be part of a family and an accepting community that is supportive of their needs. It is their right to be included in their local neighbourhood school,” the department said.

According to DSSA, this also includes the right to be trained and skilled to be able to hold down a job with meaningful pay and to belong to a society that encourages their participation in sports and cultural clubs.

“Although Down syndrome cannot be cured, there is a variety of medical care treatment available to address problems associated with the syndrome,” the department said.

However, early treatment programmes can help improve skills. These may include speech, physical, occupational, and/or educational therapy.

“Children with Down syndrome can be included in normal schools with regular academic procedures. People with Down Syndrome can live up to the age of 50 to 55.”

Facts about Down syndrome: