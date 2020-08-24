N West liquor traders warned not to contravene regulations

The North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism has vowed to intensify its compliance inspections in all districts to ensure the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

The department has also urged community members to come forward and report any transgressions.

This comes after the license holder of Boitumelo Sports Bar in Klerksdorp last week admitted guilt to not adhering to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The license holder was fined R2 000 and is expected to appear at a local magistrate court on 7 September 2020.

“It was brought to the attention of the department that on Tuesday, the bar hosted an 'Open deck sessions' where the owner allowed more than 50 patrons to enter the premises and did not practise COVID-19 precautionary measures as outlined in the Disaster Management Act and Lockdown Regulations Alert Level 2,” the department said.

The regulations for Alert Level 2 stipulate that the sale of liquor is subject to the 10pm curfew and all liquor traders must act responsibly by ensuring their patrons leave the premises on time to avoid contravening this regulation.

A report of this incident is to be submitted to the North West Liquor Board for immediate action. – SAnews.gov.za