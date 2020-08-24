N West liquor traders warned not to contravene regulations

Monday, August 24, 2020

The North West Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism has vowed to intensify its compliance inspections in all districts to ensure the enforcement of lockdown regulations.

The department has also urged community members to come forward and report any transgressions.

This comes after the license holder of Boitumelo Sports Bar in Klerksdorp last week admitted guilt to not adhering to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The license holder was fined R2 000 and is expected to appear at a local magistrate court on 7 September 2020.

“It was brought to the attention of the department that on Tuesday, the bar hosted an 'Open deck sessions' where the owner allowed more than 50 patrons to enter the premises and did not practise COVID-19 precautionary measures as outlined in the Disaster Management Act and Lockdown Regulations Alert Level 2,” the department said.

The regulations for Alert Level 2 stipulate that the sale of liquor is subject to the 10pm curfew and all liquor traders must act responsibly by ensuring their patrons leave the premises on time to avoid contravening this regulation.

A report of this incident is to be submitted to the North West Liquor Board for immediate action. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

54956 Views
18 Jun 2020

Have your say on plastic bag regulations

572 Views
24 Aug 2020

Delays in procuring laptops for NSFAS students unacceptable

802 Views
24 Aug 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

204119 Views
29 Apr 2020

Condolences for Advocate Mohamed

109 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

14056 Views
23 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook