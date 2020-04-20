N West decontaminates shops, businesses

Monday, April 20, 2020

The North West is undertaking a drive that will see places of trade, including shops, being decontaminated.

This is part of wider efforts to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The North West MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi, is leading the drive.

On Friday, 17 April, the MEC also handed out sanitisers to informal traders and communities with poor access to water at Ikageng location and Khuma in JB Marks Local Municipality, respectively.

“We want all our people to know that we are a caring government that is reaching out to everyone to assist in whatever way possible.

"We are also thankful for the continued generosity displayed by business working together with us to achieve a common objective of safeguarding our people’s lives,” Mosenogi said.

The North West trade areas decontamination initiative is being done in partnership with the private sector.

“Decontaminating places of trade will also create a deep sense of security and improve the confidence level of both our local businesses and communities,” Mosenogi said.

She urged retailers, including spaza shops, to ensure that they comply with the regulations and directives of the lockdown.

She reminded all informal traders selling essential goods to obtain a trading permit from their respective municipalities to ensure safe and fair trading. –SANews.gov.za

 

