N Cape Education MEC passes away

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, has extended his heartfelt condolences to Northern Cape Premier, Zamani Saul, and the entire executive council on the passing of Education MEC, Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack.

“We are deeply saddened after learning of the passing away of MEC Jack in the Northern Cape [on Wednesday]. Their loss inevitably is our loss due to the deep-rooted historical ties between our two provinces.

“We therefore would like to take this time to comfort Premier Zamani Saul, the late MEC Jack’s family and EXCO colleagues, the governing African National Congress and the people of the Northern Cape during this difficult period,” Mokgoro said.

Jack passed away on Wednesday evening in hospital.

“Jack had been admitted last week and was always in good spirits and confident of a full recovery. Unfortunately, he took a bad turn and was declared deceased earlier [on Wednesday evening]," said Saul.

Jack was elected as a member of the executive council responsible for education in the Northern Cape last year.

Before that, he served as the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison in 2013, Health in 2014, Finance, Economic Development and Tourism in 2016.

Saul said the provincial executive, the ANC and its alliance partners will meet with the family on Thursday and then announce further details afterward. – SAnews.gov.za