Musina police station shutdown for decontamination

The Musina police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

The community will now be served through the Community Service Centre operating from the old police station building on Flax Avenue, using the main gate at the back of the current police station premises.

“For certifying purposes, a caravan has been placed at the main gate, which will assist community members without them having to get into the old police station building.

“The telephone lines at Musina police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

The community is advised to call 10111 for emergencies and the Community Service Centre number 071 481 4213 for all other complaints.

“The Station Commander may be contacted on 082 414 6683 and the duty officer on 082 729 1142.

“The police station is expected to be fully operational again on Sunday, 5 July 2020.

“The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” SAPS said. - SAnews.gov.za