Murder of traditional leaders an attack on the State, says Dube-Ncube

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, says the killing of traditional leaders and Izinduna is an attack on the State, as it threatens to destabilise an institution critical to the stability and order of society.

“It is also a symptom of the poison that has entered the core of our societal values, where crime has become the order of the day and where murders go unresolved,” Dube-Ncube said

Dube-Ncube said in a meeting with the South African Police Service in January 2022, it emerged that the police are investigating 51 murder cases going back to 2012, and to-date, 30 people have been arrested, while 18 cases are still pending in court.

“In two of these cases, the accused were found guilty. Six remain undetected,” Dube-Ncube said.

Briefing media following a Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, Dube-Ncube said possible motives behind the killings of traditional leaders include the struggle for chieftaincy, land disputes, family disputes and even taxi-related disputes.

She said the province of KwaZulu-Natal takes the safety and security of Amakhosi and Izinduna seriously, and during meetings with Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, EXCO made it clear that all stops must be pulled to end these murders.

“We have asked that the Security Cluster explore the feasibility of setting up specialised units such as a Traditional Leaders' Safety Unit, whose task will be to look after the safety of traditional leaders, especially those whose assessments reveal a security threat. We have many traditional leaders who have mobilised safety committees in their areas to work with police in the fight against crime.

“As announced in the State of the Province Address, we as the province through the Department of Community Safety and Liaison, we are establishing the Community Safety Intervention Unit which will focus on the safety of Amakhosi and Izinduna.

“This unit will conduct security analysis on Amakhosi and Izinduna; engage with law enforcement agencies to facilitate deployments and investigations. It will recommend tactical security measures to be taken and monitor intervention plans working with the SAPS,” Dube-Ncube said.

The Premier reiterated a call on all traditional leaders to collaborate and support government, as “we seek together to build a better KwaZulu-Natal for all.”

Backdated pay for Izinduna

Meanwhile, the Premier announced that the provincial government will start disbursing the funds for qualifying Izinduna, and they are going to receive their back pay.

She said the matter has been outstanding for quite some time and government has been seized with the task, not only restoring the dignity of traditional leadership institutions, but also adequately resourcing them as a way of affirming the role of traditional leadership institutions as a critical pillar of the systems of governance.

“We are moved by the fact that we have had a number of Izinduna who have passed on, who have been working with government to ensure the payment of Izinduna, even those that have passed on, receive their backdated payment.

“KwaZulu-Natal Treasury and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs together with the Office of the Premier have been seized with this matter and had several engagements with national government with a view to making available the funds to meet this obligation,” Dube-Ncube said.

She said the province has about 2 229 Izinduna and are the majority in the country. – SAnews.gov.za