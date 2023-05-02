Municipality removes banner with spelling error

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province has apologised for the error that was picked up in one of the street banners that was mounted at an exit point of town.

This comes after a picture of the banner was shared on social media.

“The purpose for the banner was to have periodic messages of the Mayor during the different holidays of the year; it is unfortunate that the error superseded the initial purpose,” the Municipality said on Tuesday.

The banners have been removed with immediate effect and sent back to be rectified. – SAnews.gov.za

