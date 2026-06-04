Municipalities must drive economic growth and job creation

Thursday, June 4, 2026

North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi has called for municipalities to become strategic centres for enterprise development and job creation.

Addressing delegates at the Bojanala-Platinum District Economic Development Symposium in Rustenburg on Thursday, Mokgosi said local government must play a critical role in delivering on President Cyril Ramaphosa's vision of fixing municipalities and transforming the economy.

He called for municipalities to move beyond their traditional service delivery role and position themselves as catalysts for economic development.

The symposium brought together government leaders, business representatives, labour organisations, civil society and traditional leaders to discuss strategies for stimulating economic growth in the Bojanala-Platinum District.

Mokgosi said the initiative aligns with government's efforts to reposition municipalities as engines of local economic development capable of attracting investment, supporting businesses and creating sustainable employment opportunities.

"This initiative correlates with our ongoing efforts of repositioning the local sphere of government as strategic locations for enterprise development and job creation," he said.

The Premier linked the district's economic development agenda to President Ramaphosa's call for 2026 to be dedicated to fixing municipalities and transforming the economy, arguing that stronger and more effective local governments are essential for economic recovery.

He noted that municipalities are constitutionally mandated to promote social and economic development and should use their Integrated Development Plans to align local priorities with national development goals.

According to Mokgosi, effective municipalities have the potential to unlock economic opportunities, improve investor confidence and help address high unemployment levels across the province.

"Residents of our province continue to identify service delivery, economic growth and job creation as their apex priorities," he said.

The Premier said collaboration between government, business, labour and civil society would be crucial to ensuring municipalities succeed in driving economic development and improving living conditions.

He highlighted the need for stronger public-private partnerships to support industrialisation, investment attraction and job creation initiatives across the province.

Mokgosi pointed to the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy as a framework designed to revitalise economic activity and accelerate development through cooperation between government and the private sector.

A key component of this strategy is the Bojanala Special Economic Zone in Mogwase, which is expected to focus on mineral beneficiation, manufacturing, agro-processing and renewable energy.

The project is projected to create more than 2 500 jobs and attract approximately R8 billion in investment.

The Premier said municipalities must ensure that such developments translate into tangible benefits for local communities through employment opportunities, enterprise development and improved infrastructure.

Despite the province's vast mineral wealth, Mokgosi acknowledged that many communities continue to face high levels of unemployment, poverty and underdevelopment.

He urged stakeholders to intensify efforts to ensure local communities derive greater benefit from the province's natural resources, particularly through beneficiation and industrial development.

Mokgosi also called on businesses, particularly mining companies, to support municipal development initiatives through the provincial Thuntsha Lerole Accelerated Service Delivery Programme.

The programme focuses on improving critical services such as water provision, sanitation, road maintenance, refuse removal and public lighting.

He stressed that municipalities cannot drive economic growth without reliable infrastructure and basic services, adding that service delivery and economic development are closely linked. – SAnews.gov.za