Multiple-murder suspects to appear in court

Four suspects arrested in July 2020 for multiple murders in Phillipi East are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court today.

Ongoing investigations into multiple murders plaguing a number of townships in the Cape Town metropole, have led to the arrest of four suspects in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The extensive investigations undertaken by Western Cape detectives with the support of crime intelligence and Eastern Cape police pursued specific information which led to the four arrests.

“The suspects, aged between 23 and 26 were apprehended on the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Queenstown. They are currently in custody in the Eastern Cape.

“At this point of the investigations into the multiple murders, the suspects can be linked to the following cases; the Phillipi East in June where 2 people were murdered, the Phillipi East in July where 2 people were shot and killed, Gugulethu NY 108 in June where 3 people were killed and the Phillipi East, in Block 4, Lower Crossroads where 4 people were killed and 1 injured in June.

“Plans are underway to ensure the suspects are brought back to Cape Town where they are expected to appear in court soon,” the SAPS said.

As the investigations unfold, the possibility that the arrested suspects will be linked to other multiple murder cases cannot be ruled out.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has praised the commitment of all the police officials involved as they ensured that the suspects were apprehended.

“While the arrests signal a significant milestone in the investigation, I am confident that the team’s unrelenting efforts are yet to deliver more in our quest to eradicate serious and violent crimes,” said Lieutenant General Matakata. – SAnews.gov.za