Mthatha ready to host Reconciliation Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday deliver the keynote address at the national Day of Reconciliation at Walter Sisulu University Stadium in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

This year’s event marks the 24th anniversary of this national day and will be celebrated under the theme ‘The Year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu: Liberators for Reconciliation’.

The Day of Reconciliation promotes national unity, social cohesion, constitutional democracy, human rights and equality by highlighting and advancing the constitutional values and principles that bind together all South Africans.

“This year’s commemoration of Day of Reconciliation is a highlight of the year in which South Africa and the global community have observed the centenary of the birth of Founding President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mama Albertina Sisulu, who for most of their lives fought to advance human rights, unity and racial and gender equality in South Africa,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency said Reconciliation Day will be a rallying point for the #Iamtheflag campaign launched earlier this month by Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to highlight the importance of national symbols and to encourage South Africans to embrace the National Flag as an element of reconciliation among all South Africans.

“The national flag is one of symbols that represent South African values, the struggle for liberation and aspirations for a better South Africa. It also characterises diversity, unity and pride as a nation,” the Presidency said.

The December 16 celebrations will be attended by communities from all over the Eastern Cape and other parts of South Africa and gates to the venue will open at 8am.

The programme for the day includes a cultural segment with performances by range of artists and groups. – SAnews.gov.za