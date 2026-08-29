Mpumalanga residents urged to save water

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Residents across Mpumalanga are being urged to use water sparingly as provincial dam levels continue to show marginal declines.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said the province’s average dam levels fell from 98.7% to 98.5% in the latest Weekly State of Reservoirs Report released this week.

While levels remain high, the department said the downward trend highlights the need for continued water conservation and responsible use.

Both of Mpumalanga’s Water Management Areas recorded slight decreases. The Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area declined from 100.3% to 100.1%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu Water Management Area dropped from 98.2% to 98.0%.

Water levels also decreased across all three districts.

Ehlanzeni fell from 100.2% to 100.1%, Gert Sibande declined from 96.7% to 96.6%, and Nkangala dropped from 100.5% to 100.2%.

The Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded mixed results, with several dams declining while others remained unchanged.

Inyaka Dam was the only listed dam in the district to record an increase, rising from 100.1% to 100.4%. Witklip remained unchanged at 100.3%, while Longmere stood at 101.3%, Klipkopjes at 99.6% and Da Gama at 100.3%.

Among the dams that recorded declines, Kwena fell from 100.5% to 100.3%, Blyderivierpoort from 100.5% to 100.3%, Buffelskloof from 100.5% to 100.3%, Driekoppies from 100.3% to 100.2%, Primkop from 101.3% to 101.1%, and Ohrigstad from 92.8% to 92.2%.

Gert Sibande also recorded a mixed picture.

Grootdraai remained at 96.9%, Nooitgedacht at 99.5%, Morgenstond at 100.4% and Heyshope at 100.1%.

However, Vygeboom Dam declined from 100.5% to 99.5%, Jericho from 92.8% to 92.6%, and Westoe from 59.9% to 59.1%.

In Nkangala, Middelburg Dam was the only listed dam to record an increase, rising from 99.8% to 100.1%.

Loskop Dam recorded a slight decrease from 100.9% to 100.4%, while Witbank and Rhenosterkop remained unchanged at 99.3% and 100.4%, respectively.

Despite the relatively healthy dam levels, the department has called on households, businesses, farmers and institutions to avoid unnecessary water use.

The department reminded residents that water has no substitute and that “every drop counts”.

It urged water users to repair leaking taps and pipes, avoid wasting water and report burst pipes and leaks to the relevant water services authorities.

The department said water conservation was a shared responsibility and that simple water-saving measures incorporated into daily life could help protect scarce resources, strengthen water security and support reliable water supplies for communities.

“While current dam levels remain healthy, even small changes reinforce the need for continued water conservation and responsible use,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

