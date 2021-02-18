Mpumalanga outlines vaccination plan

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Rob Ferreira Hospital and Witbank Hospital have been designated as vaccination sites to administer the newly acquired Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country on Tuesday.

Outlining the Mpumalanga provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan to the Portfolio Committee on Health, Head of Department, Dr Savera Mohangi, said the two hospitals were chosen because of their high numbers of healthcare workers who had been exposed to COVID-19.

“The vaccination programme will have to be implemented in the two hospitals over a maximum of two weeks. A team of 42 vaccinators will rotate between the two facilities, who in turn will be overseen by researchers from Mzansi Ethical Research Centre (MERC).  Mzansi Ethical Research Centre has been nominated to oversee the vaccination process in Mpumalanga."

Mohangi said the research team from MERC will help to maintain the cold chain and drawing up doses of the vaccine, and the vaccinators will then administer the vaccines.

Mpumalanga Health MEC, Sasekani Manzini, said a total of 6 119 community healthcare workers have been absorbed into the provincial Department of Health. Manzini said the community healthcare workers have been very helpful, especially during the pandemic.

The department has also ensured the appointment of community service doctors, who had received bursaries from the department.

Manzini said the province currently has no PPE (personal protective equipment) shortages, and they are reducing the number of isolation and quarantine as cases decrease.

The department has plans in place to ensure the safe disposal of vaccine vials to prevent the potential of reuse. The department has sufficient oxygen levels, and has a system in place to ensure prompt refills when required. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Nedlac endorses UIF TERS extension proposal

1693 Views
18 Feb 2021

ECDs called to apply for relief funding

8521 Views
15 Feb 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

1624 Views
18 Feb 2021

Matric results to be released on time

14697 Views
20 Jan 2021

Comments sought on Critical Skills List

848 Views
18 Feb 2021

NSFAS to cover expenses for students finishing in 2021

5393 Views
26 Nov 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter