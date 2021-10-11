Mpumalanga MEC arrested for murder, attempted murdered

The South African Police Service (SAPS) have confirmed the arrest of a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in Mpumalanga.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the suspect, accompanied by his attorney, on Monday handed himself over to police in Nelspruit in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He said the 45-year-old MEC was alleged to have been involved in a shooting, where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on 22 August 2021 in Nelspruit.

“His arrest brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. On 17 September 2021, police arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya (35) and Tshepo Matsane (30). They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday, 8 October 2021,” said Naidoo.

He said the MEC was expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon on the murder and attempted murder charges. – SAnews.gov.za