MPs put their best fashion foot forward

The State of the Nation Address 2022 red carpet, while still a smaller affair than in previous years, did not stop Members of Parliament and other guests from putting their best fashion foot forward.

The red carpet saw various guests making their way to the National Assembly wearing glamorous outfits by different designers.

ANC MP Mandla Mandela arrived draped in his traditional leopard skin blanket worn by traditional leaders and an African print fit to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his grandfather President Nelson Mandela’s trip into the continent in 1962 visiting a number of African countries.

Mandela decided to dip into other African countries for inspiration as opposed to his IsiXhosa traditional attire he has been gracing the red carpet with, in previous years.

He said that as a traditional leader, he has always tried to define who South Africans are as a people and Africans through his outfits.

Mandela said Cape Town City Hall brings up emotions for the Mandela families as it is where his grandfather delivered his first speech as a free man.

“I want to emphasise that he delivered his first speech as a free man and we were able as South Africans to welcome him and also to see him home as a family for the first time throughout his incarceration.

“Today to see the President delivering his State of the Nation Address at the site where he was holding a microphone while Madiba delivered his speech really brings memories for us. We would want to hear President Ramaphosa touching on that legacy and what the founding father of our nation has left us with,” he said.

Mandela said he would like to hear the President speak to issues that are a challenge to democracy and democratic institutions which are symbols that South Africans pride themselves in.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana arrived at the City Hall clad in a silky hot pink dress with a touch of red, including a waist-cinching belt.

The Deputy Minister said she was wearing a dress by a young designer from Pretoria who goes by the name of Kgothatso.

ANC MP and Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi arrived at the City Hall dressed in a Nigerian inspired gold ensemble, completed with a “gele” on her head. To complete the look, the minister added African beads on her neck and hand.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrived draped in Xhosa regalia, flanked by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, ahead of the address by the President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SONA at 7pm. – SAnews.gov.za