MoU to enhance working relations between House of Traditional, Khoi-San Leaders

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in Mpumalanga has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (HTKL), to enhance the working relations between the two organisations in the province.

The agreement aims to allow the two offices to collaborate in their respective programmes, which include educating communities about the role and mandate of the Commission.

The MoU is informed by the need for promotion of gender equality and culture in a democratic society; application and implementation of indigenous and customary laws within the ambit of gender equality, promotion of traditional leaders and their role.

It is also informed by the need for the eradication of discrimination and all forms of gender-based violence (GBV), and the joint execution and implementation of duties of traditional and Khoi-San leaders, in accordance with the Constitution.

The MoU will provide the basis for enhanced cooperation between the CGE and the Mpumalanga HTKL in an endeavour to achieve gender equality.

Speaking during the MoU signing ceremony, HTKL Chairperson and Contralesa Chairperson, Kgoshi Lameck Mokoena, said the occasion was a historic development in the province.

“The MoU paves the way for the two entities to work together to protect the rights and interest of our communities in rural and urban areas. We are a province that takes care of the interest of communities, and we want to call upon other provinces to do the same,” Mokoena said.

Commissioner Lindiwe Ntuli-Tloubatla said the signing of the memorandum will open the way for the two entities to strengthen their working relationship.

She said the Commission is looking forward to developing a Plan of Action to “enhance our collaboration and communication, as we are both committed to building constitutional democracy”.

“The significance of the MoU is that it will allow the two entities to support constitutional democracy to eradicate patriarchy and achieve gender equality, as outlined in section 9(3) of our Constitution, including the eradication of all forms of harmful cultural and religious practices that strengthen gender inequality and oppression,” Ntuli-Tloubatla said. – SAnews.gov.za