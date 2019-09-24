Motsoaledi, religious leaders to discuss new marriage policy

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will this week engage religious leaders on the development of a new marriage policy.

The Department of Home Affairs on Monday said invited religious leaders include those designated as marriage officers and those who work in the protection of religious groups.

“The dialogue will discuss the role of religious leaders in the solemnization and registration of marriages. It will explore key issues on mainstreaming equality, human dignity and non-discrimination in marriage legislation and practice, with the view to modernising South Africa’s marriage policy,” said ministry spokesperson Siya Qoza.

The dialogue with religious leaders will be held under the theme: ‘Equitable recognition of the right of all religions in the marriage law and practice’.

Current legislation, said the ministry, does not cater for some religious marriages such as Hindu and Muslim, and certain customary marriages among African communities.

This dialogue follows the Minister’s engagement with gender and human rights activists last month. It will be followed by further engagements with traditional leaders, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, government leaders and a colloquium to listen to more views. – SAnews.gov.za