Motshekga visits Randfontein schools

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, will this morning conduct monitoring and oversight visits to several schools in Randfontein, Gauteng, as the sector welcomes learners for the 2022 academic year.

The Minister will visit three schools in Mohlakeng, namely Matlapaneng Primary School, Mohlakano Primary School and Phahama Secondary School.

The Basic Education Department said on Tuesday that the visits will also include a donation of school shirts and school bags donated by Mr Price and the MTNSA Foundation.

“The oversight visits come as the sector is getting ready to welcome back learners for the commencement of the 2022 academic calendar and with the sector having already welcomed back School Management Teams (SMTs) and teachers back to schools,” the department said in a statement.

Motshekga will be accompanied by the Acting General Manager of the MTN SA Foundation, Angie Maloka. The department said the foundation has also donated 100 tablets to be handed over to Phahama Secondary School.

“These visits provide an opportunity to further support schools while strengthening efforts to mitigate risk within school communities. Schools are still expected to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers as they prepare to return to school in 2022,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will also conduct an oversight visit to Khamane High School in Marapyane in the Nkangala District, Mpumalanga.

During her visit to the school, the Deputy Minister will also drive home the message of compliance with COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers as they return to schools. – SAnews.gov.za