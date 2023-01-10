Motshekga to visit Diepsloot schools

With the 2023 academic year set to begin for inland schools tomorrow, Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga will visit some schools in Gauteng.

“The Minister will monitor schools in Gauteng as inland schools begin the 2023 academic year,” said the Department of Basic Education on Tuesday.

The Minister is expected to visit Cosmo City Primary School in Diepsloot. She will also pay a visit to Cosmo City Secondary School, Diepsloot Primary School as well as Sunrise Secondary School.

Schools in the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West provinces are set to open for the new academic year on Wednesday. –SAnews.gov.za