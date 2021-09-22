Motshekga condemns violence against teachers

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed shock and sadness at the gruesome murder of a teacher at Heinz Park primary school in Philippi, Western Cape.

The teacher was gunned down on the school premises on Tuesday.

Motshekga has condemned the number of violent crimes taking place against teachers in schools and else in the communities.

“We condemn any form of violence in our schools. We are working with the police to ensure the safety of our teachers, learners and the entire school community against criminals who continue to terrorise them in a safe environment that school premises are supposed to be,” Motshekga said.

The Minister said the department’s programme of safety in schools continues to advocate for no violence of any form in schools.

“Government, led by the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, and other Deputy Ministers from the South African Police Service, Justice and Constitutional Development, Social Development and many other partners will intensify the campaign against violence in schools, including gender-based violence, in Limpopo on 15 October 2021,” the Minister said.

She said the safety of teachers, learners and staff is a collective responsibility of the entire society and everyone must play their part to end the violence and criminal activities that occur, especially on school premises.

The Minister conveyed her condolences to both the family of the deceased teacher and the school.

Motshekga has called upon the police to ensure that those who carried out this brutal murder are arrested, charged and jailed as soon as possible. – SAnews.gov.za