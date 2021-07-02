Motshekga appointed as acting President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to serve as Acting President on Friday, 2 July 2021.

In a statement, the Presidency said the appointment has been made in view of the President’s visit today to Lusaka, Zambia, to attend the State Funeral Service for the late President Kenneth Kaunda.

Deputy President David Mabuza is currently receiving medical treatment in the Russian Federation. – SAnews.gov.za