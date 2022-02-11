Motorists urged to upload required documents for online car licence renewal

With the demand for renewing vehicle licences on the South African Post Office (Sapo) website being high, vehicle owners have been advised to upload documents that comply with legal requirements.

In a statement on Friday, Sapo said individuals who renew vehicle licences can avoid any unnecessary delay by making sure that they upload ID copies that are certified (certification not older than three months). It also urged individuals to ensure that documents are signed and that their proof of address is not older than three months.

Individuals who renew a company-owned vehicle require a signed proxy letter with the company letterhead, the BRNC form must be attached (this is the Business Register Number form – essentially, it is an ID document for businesses), certified ID copy of the proxy as well as the proof of address for the company.

The Post Office said it is introducing measures including increasing the team working on licence renewals to keep up with demand.

“The full renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disc. This is done in one of two ways; the Post Office can deliver the disc to the customer at R75 or the disc can be collected from a post office counter at no charge.

“Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices,” Sapo said.

The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces, excluding the Western Cape.

“The Post Office is working to extend the service to this province as well. The renewal service at selected post office branches remains available. Customers who renew a vehicle licence at a post office branch pay the licence renewal fee and leave with the new disc immediately,” Sapo said.

The Sapo also offers bulk motor vehicle licence renewal for fleet operators and business, both big and small.

“This service entails the collection of all necessary documentation from company premises, taking them back to the post office for processing, printing of the discs and delivery back to the offices of the customer,” Sapo said. –SAnews.gov.za