Motorists urged to travel during the daylight

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has encouraged motorists travelling this festive season to embark on their journey during the daylight as it enhances alertness and visibility.

This comes after 13 people died and three were severely wounded in an accident involving a mini bus taxi and a heavy motor vehicle, which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

The horror crash occurred at approximately 3:15am on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeedevlei in the Free State.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives due to a fatal head on collision which took place on the N1 in the early hours of this morning. It is incredibly saddening that we continue to mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of road carnage,” the Minister said.

Law enforcement agents are investigating the cause of the accident.

“I would like to implore South African motorists to exercise great caution when driving during the night time. Road accident statistics continue to highlight to us that a lot of fatal crashes occur in the night time. I would therefore like to continue to echo the importance of daytime driving, especially for long distance trips,” the Minister said. –SAnews.gov.za

 

