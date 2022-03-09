Motorists urged to exercise caution during rainy weather

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Gauteng road users have been called to exercise caution as the province has experienced several crashes because of rainy weather conditions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Gauteng Traffic Police said various road crashes have been reported, notably along the N1 North, towards the Maraisburg off ramp, the N12/R24 West before Gilloolys, the N3 North before the London Road exit and the R21 South on the link to the R24 West since the early hours of this morning.

The province has also experienced flooding in some areas, such as the Buccleuch Low Bridge in Johannesburg and Goldman Street, corner Sauer in Florida, amongst others.  

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to appeal to road users to adhere to the rules and regulations of the road at all times to avoid unnecessary crashes. Motorists are reminded once again to adhere to a safe following distance, slow down during wet conditions, switch on headlamps while driving and to always buckle up,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

He encouraged road users to avoid low-lying bridges and areas prone to flash floods, wherever possible.

“We also discourage motorist from driving through fast flowing water since it is difficult to measure its depth. This is an important step towards saving the lives of road users, especially during rainy conditions. Law enforcement authorities will be on high alert to ensure the safety of road users,” Maremane said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

2022 May/June examination registration deadline extended

6384 Views
16 Feb 2022

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

132915 Views
05 Mar 2013

Measures to mitigate drought

22531 Views
03 Dec 2019

New SRD grant pay days to note for February 2022

43747 Views
01 Feb 2022

Read: Nelson Mandela's inauguration speech as President of SA

59962 Views
10 May 2018

Plans in place for Tropical Cyclone Eloise impact

57007 Views
25 Jan 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter