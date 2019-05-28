Motorists urged to drive safely

The Department of Transport has called on motorists to always be on high alert, observe any distractions that might affect their ability to drive safely and keep a safe driving distance, following two major accidents.

The department has expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of crashes that took place in the country.

“A crash took place on Monday on the N3 South at Volsloorus and Barry Marais Interchange where 10 people died,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a Freightliner Truck was driving in front and came to a complete stop on the N3 due to a veld fire and smoke across the freeway. This allegedly caused the multiple vehicle crash.

The other major crash occurred on Sunday on the R37 in Chuenespoort, Limpopo. Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash that resulted in six fatalities and one injury.

The Department of Transport has directed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), working together with their provincial counterparts, to expedite investigations into the cause of these unfortunate occurrences.

The Road Accident Fund is also directed to give the family of the deceased and the injured the necessary support and comfort. – SAnews.gov.za