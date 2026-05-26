Morolong successfully concludes school shoes donation drive in the North West

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has successfully concluded his philanthropic school shoe donation drive at four schools in the Greater Taung Local Municipality, in the North West province.

The handover ceremony took place on Monday at Mokgareng Secondary School as part of the school shoes donation initiative. The initiative was launched in July 2025 during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela Month.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that partnerships between business and government are essential for youth development.

The KwaZulu-Natal International Business Association supported the donation through its partnership with Brand South Africa.

“Sixty percent of the population in Africa is young people; that is why today we have extended a request to business to do its part, because there is a limitation to what government can do,” Morolong said.

“The education of the African child is important for the prosperity of Africa. This partnership with business is indicative of what can be done to uplift the citizens' lives. This expresses the spirit of humanity, which is being aptly displayed today, on Africa Day,” he said.

The school shoes donation drive forms part of government’s commitment to creating a conducive and dignified learning environment for underprivileged learners, while providing support to those in need in an effort to build a nation that works for all. – SAnews.gov.za