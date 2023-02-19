Mop up operations continue after Eastern Cape floods

A pregnant woman and an 11-day old baby are among the scores of people that were rescued by Eastern Cape government emergency services from floods in Komani at the weekend.

The provincial Department of Health in a statement said one person, who had been trapped in the floods with two others, was swept away on Saturday evening. The search mission resumed on Sunday morning.

“Two other people who were on top of their cars that had been trapped in the floods were rescued and taken to Frontier Hospital,” said department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

He said EMS personnel from Chris Hani had been hard at work rescuing people from the affected areas which include the Silvertown and Gauteng informal settlements.

“As at 7.30am, more than 100 people, including four children had been rescued. Teams from East London and Gqeberha have also been activated. Aeromedical services might also be used should the need arise and weather permitting,” he said.

This is the second time this month that Komani has been affected by floods. Parts of the town were under water on 8 February 2023.

Provincial Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said public healthcare facilities have not been affected by the floods.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that have been affected by the floods. Our EMS teams have been working around the clock to ensure people are rescued and taken to safety and health facilities.

“We are proud of our EMS personnel for their swift response or else so many people would have been swept away or killed.

“They are our heroes and heroines. The people of Komani are in safe hands,” MEC said.

The department said EMS teams will remain on high alert and work with the police, the municipality and the private hospital. – SAnews.gov.za