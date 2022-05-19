Monumental Flag project to be reviewed

Thursday, May 19, 2022
Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has directed his department to review the process related to the R22 million flag pole project that was meant to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane.

“Over the past few days, the Minister has followed and taken note of public discourse that has unfolded in respect of the envisaged Monumental Flag,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said on Thursday.

The ministry said the diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of the country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity.

“It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion, which is an active citizenry.  In upholding these ethos and the inalienable rights of citizens to be heard, the Minister has directed his department to review the process related to the Monumental Flag in its totality,” the ministry said.

The department is entrusted with the mandate to transform South Africa’s heritage landscape by building monuments, memorials, museums, changing colonial and apartheid landmark names, as well as the overarching injunction to heal the divisions of the past.

“It does so informed by national aspirations and international best practice, which appreciates that heritage is among the bedrock of value systems that must drive national pride, social cohesion and unity,” the ministry said.

The World Heritage Convention makes the point that “cultural and natural heritage is not only an irreplaceable source of identity and inspiration, but also a key driving force for sustainable development.”

In striving to transform the cultural and heritage landscape of a democratic society, the department said it will continue to be driven by the pursuit of the socio-economic dividend for the country, as well as the historical, symbolic, spiritual and aesthetic values and identity of a democratic South Africa and its people.

“As we pursue this path, it is hoped that discourse will reflect deeper around these factors,” the ministry said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

KZN residents urged to exercise caution as inclement weather expected

481 Views
19 May 2022

Monumental Flag project to be reviewed

483 Views
19 May 2022

Government takes steps to protect women and children

17964 Views
09 Aug 2020

Digital migration: Analogue switch off by 30 June

457 Views
19 May 2022

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

147960 Views
05 Mar 2013

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

192149 Views
21 Sep 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter