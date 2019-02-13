Mokgoro calls for delivery of services

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Ahead of tabling the North West State of the Province Address (SOPA), Premier Professor Job Mokgoro has stressed the need for the executive to respond to the outcry for basic services.

Speaking at a two-day Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) planning Lekgotla on Wednesday, the Premier said an active citizenship that engages government is critical to the fulfilment of the country’s democratic agenda.

Reflecting on critical areas highlighted in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered last week, Mokgoro directed, amongst others, that a provincial investment book detailing investable social and economic infrastructure projects be finalised.

The Premier is scheduled to deliver the SOPA at Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng on Friday.

The lekgotla also highlighted the need for intergovernmental relations to be reinforced in order to unlock service delivery challenges.

The meeting also acceded to the call for local municipalities to be capacitated for service delivery to be accelerated.

The lekgotla reflected on the state of local government in the province and welcomed progress registered through the intervention made at the eight local municipalities placed under Section 137 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, and Section 139 of the Constitution, respectively.

The Premier also called for ethical leadership in the running of the province. 

“The significance of ethical leadership can never be overemphasised. While we acknowledge the shortcomings in dealing with governance, institutional capacity and public accountability issues, we must demonstrate a collective effort to adapt a culture of prioritising the needs of the poor, unemployed, marginalised and dispossessed,” said Mokgoro. – SAnews.gov.za

