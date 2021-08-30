Mogalakwena officials, company directors arrested in R15m corruption

Monday, August 30, 2021

As part of the ongoing investigation into the allegations of corruption at the Mogalakwena Municipality, the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit has on Monday pounced on 13 suspects, among them officials and business directors, accused of defrauding the council off R15 million.

“It is alleged that the officials received gratification from service providers and that other companies were paid money for services not rendered. The municipality has suffered a loss of over R15 million due to these illegal activities,” the Hawks said in a statement.

During the operation, a BMW 1 series belonging to the girlfriend of one of the suspects was seized as an affected gift.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said: "I commend the investigation team for the hard work in securing the attendance of these group before court.  The message that crime does not pay will soon be appreciated.”

The operation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected. – SAnews.gov.za

 

