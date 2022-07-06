Mogajane appointed GEPF chairperson

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, has welcomed the election of Dondo Mogajane as the Chairperson of the Board of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF).

“The Minister also congratulates Mr Eddie Kekana, who was elected as Deputy Chairperson of the pension fund. The Minister convened the first sitting of the new GEPF Board of Trustees on Monday, July 4, 2022,” said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

Godongwana thanked the outgoing board for its service and emphasised the need for the incoming board to continue to lead the fund “with care and judiciousness during the challenging economic climate”.

Mogajane last month left his position as Director-General of National Treasury after 23 years in the department.

Kekana is the provincial chairperson of South African Democratic Teachers' Union in Gauteng. – SAnews.gov.za