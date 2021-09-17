Mkhize hailed as a true heroine of the struggle

Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Tamara Mathebula, has described the late Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, as a true heroine of our struggle, who despite trials and tribulations, continued to fight for freedom.

“It is through heroines like her that today we have entities such as the CGE. As the Commission, we mourn her passing and equally celebrate her life. She will be sorely missed. May her soul rest in peace,” Mathebula said.

Mathebula has sent condolences on behalf of the Commission for Gender Equality, to the Department of Women, Youth, Persons with Disabilities, comrades, family and friends of the late Deputy Minister.

“The news of the passing of Prof. Mkhize have been met with sadness by all of us at the Commission. She will be sorely missed by those who had embraced her as a human rights and gender activist. As a Commission for Gender Equality, we have worked closely with her in advancing gender equality and women empowerment in South Africa,” Mathebula said.

Mkhize passed away on Thursday at the age of 69. She served as a Member of Parliament since 2009, representing the African National Congress.

She previously served in various positions, including as the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Minister of Home Affairs, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services and Deputy Minister of Correctional Services. In October 2018, she served as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications. – SAnews.gov.za