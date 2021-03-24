Ministry emphasises importance of school code of conduct

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has expressed concern about a video that has gone viral on social media, where a teacher is forcefully combing the hair of learners at a school in Gauteng.

“While the incident is unfortunate, it is critical to ensure that the School’s Code of Conduct, as specified in the South African Schools Act, is adhered to at all times, but also that teachers do not inadvertently mistreat learners,” the Ministry of Basic Education said on Tuesday.

The Department of Basic Education has clear guidelines regarding Schools Code of Conduct for both teachers and learners.

“In terms of the South African Schools Act, Section 8 (4), every school has a binding Code of Conduct for both learners and teachers and therefore, it is a correct step for the Gauteng Education MEC to have started a prompt investigation into the matter recorded on video.

“The School Governing Body of this particular school, as our trusted stakeholder representing parents, will take part in dealing with the matter. We await the outcomes of the investigations by the Gauteng MEC of Education regarding this matter,” the Ministry said. – SAnews.gov.za

