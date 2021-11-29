Minister Zulu tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, on Monday received results confirming that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister’s positive result comes in the wake of the detection of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, which the World Health Organisation has declared a “variant of concern”.

The Minister has immediately started isolating and recovering at home, where she will continue carrying out her duties without disruptions.

“It all started with a scratchy throat and I didn’t suspect anything, but when it persisted, I took the COVID-19 test yesterday and received the results this morning. I am feeling well and I can attribute this to the fact that the virus found me fully vaccinated,” the Minister said.

As the Vooma Vaccination Weekend (3-5 December) approaches, the Minister has called on South Africans to take the virus seriously and to follow COVID-19 protocols at all times by wearing a mask, washing and sanitizing hands and keeping a social distance.

“As the President emphasised last night, vaccination is the most powerful tool we have and it is not too late to get vaccinated before the fourth wave hits us hard,” Zulu said. – SAnews.gov.za