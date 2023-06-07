Minister Zikalala to conduct inspection on unfinished projects

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Thursday visit the Free State province to respond and conduct inspections on unfinished and blocked projects.

The projects to be visited include the Parys correctional facility and Park Road police stations that ought to have been completed by now but remain incomplete while monies have already been spent.

Minister Zikalala has prioritised unblocking of blocked projects and driving accountability as part of efforts to turn around the public works and infrastructure sector and respond to service delivery needs.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is a cog in the delivery of services in South Africa as it builds and delivers infrastructure from which all departments render services to the citizens.

“The blocked construction of correctional facilities and police stations have a negative impact on the national priority of creating safer communities and fighting a winnable war against crime,” the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

Minister Zikalala will be joined by the MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure in the Free State Ms Dibolelo Mance. – SAnews.gov.za