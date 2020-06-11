Minister thanks ICASA outgoing councilors for their contribution

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has thanked all outgoing councillors at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) for their contribution.

Wednesday marked the end of term of office of four councillors, while the another councillor has since resigned.  

“The contribution of these councillors to the sector is beyond questionable. They were at the forefront of shaping a regulator that plays a role in developing the sector as well as the digital economy,” the Minister said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved 10 names from which the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies will appoint six as ICASA councillors.

The Minister is currently considering the recommended list of names by the National Assembly, and will make an announcement in due course.      

“As we begin the countdown to the release of the high demand spectrum, a resourced, stable and agile regulator is in our interest,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

141982 Views
29 Apr 2020

Cabinet considers recommendations regarding Level 3

1027 Views
11 Jun 2020

Thousands receive R350 grant in KZN

22125 Views
29 May 2020

UIF COVID-19 fund pays out R16.5 billion

14875 Views
02 Jun 2020

NSFAS N+2 rule still stands

3500 Views
10 Jun 2020

COVID-19 regulations limit alcohol sale hours

44923 Views
19 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook