Minister Pandor to attend launch of ninth Pan-African Congress

Minister of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Dr Naledi Pandor, has arrived in Lomé, Togo for the launch of the ninth Pan-African Congress that is expected to be held on Monday.

The department said Pandor will attend the session following the invitation of Togo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad, Professor Robert Dussey.

“The ninth Pan-African Congress Launch Ceremony comes after the African Union Assembly adopted in February 2023, a decision to endorse the Progress Report on activities and prospects for the establishment of the High Committee in charge of the Agenda for the Decade of African Roots and Diaspora.

“South Africa played a key role in getting the Diaspora process on the agenda of the African Union. South Africa sponsored a decision, which was adopted by the first Extra-ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of States and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to amend the Constitutive Act to invite and encourage the full participation of the African Diaspora as an important part of our continent, in the building of the African Union.

“South African support of the African Diaspora agenda has, in recent times, seen several developments, most notably the African Union’s Declaration of 2021-2031 as the Decade of the African Roots and Diasporas and The Africa and African Diaspora (AAD) Virtual Conference, held on 23-29 October 2021, in South Africa,” said the department in a statement on Sunday.

Minister Pandor will also use the visit to hold bilateral meetings with Dussey and other Ministers in a bid to deepen already existing “good diplomatic relations” between the two African nations established more than 25 years ago.

“Togo is hoping to benefit from South African expertise in areas such as industry, agro-processing, energy and the port and airport sector. Asky, the Togolese airline, is now flying between South Africa and Togo.

“Bilateral trade between South Africa and Togo total totalled USD $67 398 000 in 2021. Bilateral trade is in favour of Togo. South African exports to Togo totalled USD $24 829 000 in 2021. South African imports from Togo totalled USD $42 569 000 in 2021 (trade map, 2023).

“South African imports are in the main, mineral fuels from Togo. Togo’s investment attractiveness in terms of foreign direct investment flows (FDI) is positive. Total FDI inflows increased from USD $46.31 million in 2016 to USD $129.89 million in 2021 (Investment map; 2023),” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za