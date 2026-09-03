Minister Nzimande to embark on strategic visit to Gqeberha

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, will today embark on a two-day visit to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

The Minister’s visit will start with the National Research Foundation Awards tonight, where he will deliver a keynote address.

Held under the theme: "Building an Inclusive, Impactful and Transformed Research Future," the awards recognise outstanding achievements by individual researchers and teams whose excellence has significantly advanced science for the benefit of society.

“Their internationally competitive work is assessed on, among other criteria, its contribution to the field of study, with a particular focus on quality and impact.

“One of the objectives of the awards is to foster a sustained culture of advancing South Africa’s scientific knowledge and technological innovation by recognising those who use research to improve humanity,” the department said in a statement.

On Friday, the minister will undertake a strategic engagement and site visit to the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ), accompanied by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and other senior provincial officials.

“The visit follows ongoing engagements between the department, the National Advisory Council on Innovation, and the Coega Development Corporation [CDC] on the potential establishment of a Science and Innovation Park [SIP] within the Coega SEZ.

“The proposed SIP seeks to strengthen regional innovation ecosystems and position CDC as a strategic node within the national innovation landscape,” the statement read.

The Minister will also be briefed on the SEZ’s “infrastructure, capabilities and investment pipeline” and will engage with the corporation’s leadership on the “strategic potential of the proposed Science and Innovation Park.”

“The visit will also explore opportunities for collaboration aimed at advancing South Africa's science, technology, innovation and industrialisation agenda.

“The proposed SIP concept is aligned with the DSTI’s priorities of expanding human capacity in Science, Technology and Innovation, scaling high-impact innovation programmes, advancing digital transformation, and supporting emerging sectors such as energy security and green hydrogen,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za