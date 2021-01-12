Minister Mthembu tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.  

In a statement, the Presidency said the Minister took the test early on Monday after displaying some symptoms. 

“As per the COVID-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” read the statement.

Minister Mthembu is the fourth member of the executive who has tested positive in the past week.

Last week, Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi, as well as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Obed Bapela, and Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo also tested positive for the virus.

Mthembu remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the Coronavirus a speedy recovery. 

"We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash/sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask and practice physical distancing at all times," said Mthembu. – SAnews.gov.za 

 

