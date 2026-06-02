Minister Meth defends push to prioritise South Africans for jobs

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth says government is strengthening labour market enforcement and labour migration reforms to ensure South Africans are prioritised for employment opportunities, while maintaining a lawful and fair migration system.

Speaking during a Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Deep Dive Media Engagement, Meth said government's labour market reforms are intended to address high unemployment levels and tackle unlawful employment practices.

“These reforms are intended to strengthen labour market governance, improve the regulation of employment services, [and] protect labour standards,” she said.

The reforms include implementation of the National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen enforcement powers available to labour inspectors.

Meth said the measures are designed to strike a balance between protecting opportunities for South Africans and meeting the economy's demand for scarce and critical skills.

“They seek to strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding employment opportunities for South Africans and meeting the economy's demand for critical skills,” she said.

A key focus of the reforms is strengthening enforcement against the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

“It is important for employers to be deliberate in utilizing ESSA [Employment Services South Africa] to recruit South Africans, and in abiding with the law to prioritise South Africans and employ those who are legally in South Africa from other countries,” the Minister said.

Meth rejected claims that South Africans are unwilling to work, arguing that the real challenge is a shortage of employment opportunities.

“We must firmly reject the narrative that South Africans are unwilling to work.

“Millions of South Africans wake up every day in search of work, eager to contribute their skills, earn a living and support their families,” the minister said.

Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya echoed the sentiment, saying employers should stop favouring undocumented foreign nationals.

“There is nothing like South Africans do not want to work, we must stop that notion,” he said.

Sibiya warned that tougher penalties are on the way for employers who violate labour and immigration laws.

“Our fines are going to be harsher going forward for employers who are non-compliant. Non-compliance is very expensive. You can’t prioritise illegal immigrants because you want to exploit them,” he said.

According to the department, the Employment Services Amendment Bill will introduce stronger enforcement mechanisms and fines of up to R100 000 for non-compliance.

The Deputy Minister said inspections have already uncovered widespread violations in sectors such as hospitality and construction.

“We've been going big on construction,” he said.

He revealed that labour inspections recently identified 79 undocumented foreign nationals on a single construction site in the Western Cape.

“We are going big on them, but we are going to engage as well with the construction sector, as we are doing with hospitality,” Sibiya said.

At the same time, government says it remains committed to ensuring labour migration is managed in a lawful and developmental manner.

Acting Deputy Director-General Thembinkosi Mkalipi explained that the National Labour Migration Policy does not exclude the informal sector and forms part of a broader package of reforms being implemented across government.

He said government is also working with companies operating in platform and delivery services to improve opportunities for South Africans.

Mkalipi pointed to partnerships with delivery and e-hailing companies that have resulted in greater employment opportunities for local workers.

“The Minister talked about this perception that South Africans don't like certain jobs, which is not true,” Mkalipi said.

The labour migration reforms form part of government's wider strategy to improve labour market governance while addressing unemployment and protecting labour standards.

Meth said government's objective is to create a labour market that is fair, orderly and supportive of inclusive economic growth.

"Collectively, these measures will contribute to a more orderly, equitable, and effective labor market that protects workers, supports employers, and advances inclusive economic growth." – SAnews.gov.za